Communities in South Carolina work to save historical Black schools
In St. George, South Carolina, a historical school originally built to educate African American students in the segregated South is being restored. Called Rosenwald Schools, thousands were built during the Jim Crow era, but only about 500 remain and some have fallen into disrepair. (Aug. 6) (AP Video: Jeffrey Collins)