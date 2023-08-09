South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has launched his presidential campaign offering an optimistic and compassionate message he’s hoping can serve as a contrast with the political combativeness that has dominated the early GOP primary field. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential Candidate Profile: Tim Scott
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has launched his presidential campaign offering an optimistic and compassionate message he’s hoping can serve as a contrast with the political combativeness that has dominated the early GOP primary field. (Aug. 9)