Two Philippine boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in a confrontation in the South China Sea to deliver food and other supplies to Filipino forces guarding a contested shoal. (August 23) (AP video/Jim Gomez and Aaron Favila)
Chinese ships block Philippine vessels in South China Sea
