The University of South Florida is building a new football stadium on its campus, which it hopes will bring recruitment and revenue to the school. Some community members wish the money were being spent differently. (Aug. 31) (AP Video/Laura Bargfeld)
USF is building a $340M on-campus football stadium amid concerns academics are being left behind
