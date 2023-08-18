AP Top Stories August 18 P

DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
Nurse convicted of killing babies
Maui fires latest
Fires rage in Canada

Here’s the latest for Friday August 18: Biden meets with leaders of South Korea, Japan at Camp David; Spanish Civil Guard helps combat wildfire danger on Tenerife; Tornado topples trees in Rhode Island; Autonomous shuttle service launches on island in San Francisco Bay.

