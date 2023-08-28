The trickling sound of treated radioactive water flowing to an underground pool could be heard as media toured the Fukushima nuclear power plant, a week after the beginning of the release of wastewater from the plant into the Pacific Ocean. (August 28) (AP video/Syawalludin Zain)
Japan opens Fukushima plant for media visit
