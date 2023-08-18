President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit at the US presidential retreat of Camp David, cementing a new agreement amid ongoing threats from China and North Korea. (Aug. 18)
Biden hails ‘new era of partnership’ with Japan, South Korea
