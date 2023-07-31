There’s increasing public awareness of animal rights and worries about South Korea’s international image. The anti-dog meat campaign recently received a big boost when the first lady expressed her support of a ban and two lawmakers submitted bills to eliminate the dog meat trade. (July 31)(AP video/Yong Jun Chang and Yong-ho Kim)
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against ban
