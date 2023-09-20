Garland hearing latest
Dartmouth football coach dies
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury

Here’s the latest for Wednesday September 20th: GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Capitol Hill; Zelenskyy slams Russia in speech before UN Security Council; Biden and Netanyahu meet in NYC; Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged.
Video

AP Top Stories for September 20 P

Here’s the latest for Wednesday September 20th: GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Capitol Hill; Zelenskyy slams Russia in speech before UN Security Council; Biden and Netanyahu meet in NYC; Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged.
 
Share