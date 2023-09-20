Here’s the latest for Wednesday September 20th: GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Capitol Hill; Zelenskyy slams Russia in speech before UN Security Council; Biden and Netanyahu meet in NYC; Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged.
AP Top Stories for September 20 P
Here’s the latest for Wednesday September 20th: GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Capitol Hill; Zelenskyy slams Russia in speech before UN Security Council; Biden and Netanyahu meet in NYC; Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged.