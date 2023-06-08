United Launch Alliance on Wednesday tested its new Vulcan rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The next-generation, methane-fueled rocket will replace the company’s Atlas and Delta rockets, which are being retired. (June 7)
United Launch Alliance tests new Vulcan rocket
United Launch Alliance on Wednesday tested its new Vulcan rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The next-generation, methane-fueled rocket will replace the company’s Atlas and Delta rockets, which are being retired. (June 7)