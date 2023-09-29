Tim Wakefield
Green Bay Packers
Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
Government shutdown

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and wounding a man at a protest Thursday in Española where officials had planned to install a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, authorities said. (Sept. 28)
Video

Man shot and wounded at New Mexico protest over installation of Spanish conquistador statue

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and wounding a man at a protest Thursday in Española where officials had planned to install a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, authorities said. (Sept. 28)
 
Share