Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Madrid to demand the resignation of the Spanish soccer federation’s president. Luis Rubiales received criticism after kissing a Spanish player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony. (August 25/28)
Protesters call for Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales to step down
