Experts have discovered the cause of death for a sperm whale that washed up unexpectedly on the shores of Spain’s La Palma island. It was lump of precious ambergris, a rare substance sometimes known as floating gold. (July 10)
Sperm whale with ‘hidden treasure’ washes up in Spain
