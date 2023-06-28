Spain is sizzling in its first official heat wave of the year, with the state weather agency, AEMET, predicting temperatures to hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in much of the country during a hot spell. The weather agency noted that heatwaves have become more common during the month of June over the last 12 years. (June 28) (AP Video/Sergio Rodrigo)
Medieval Spanish city swelters in hot spell
Spain is sizzling in its first official heat wave of the year, with the state weather agency, AEMET, predicting temperatures to hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in much of the country during a hot spell. The weather agency noted that heatwaves have become more common during the month of June over the last 12 years. (June 28) (AP Video/Sergio Rodrigo)