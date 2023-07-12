The federal government and companies responsible for nuclear bomb production and atomic waste storage near St. Louis in the mid-20th century were aware of health risks, spills, improperly stored contaminants and other problems but often ignored them. (July 12)
Documents reveal poor nuclear waste management
