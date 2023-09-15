In the name of the environment and sustainability, Starbuck’s iconic disposable cup may be on its way to extinction thanks to an unlikely force: Starbucks itself. It’s part of the company’s goals to to cut waste, water use and carbon emissions in half by 2030.(Sept. 15) (AP Video by Manuel Valdés and Peter Prengaman)
Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup
