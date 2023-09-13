A New Yorker upset that the city has been housing homeless migrants in his neighborhood in Staten Island has set up a loudspeaker to deliver an unwelcoming message to his new neighbors. It says “Immigrants are not safe here” and urges people to go back to Manhattan. (Sept. 13) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are ‘not safe here’
