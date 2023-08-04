Before taking the stage as Bobby in “Stephen Sondheim’s Company by Deaf Broadway,” Garrett Zuercher shared how the theater company began. The show was directed by “Only Murders in the Building” star, James “Joey” Caverly. (Aug. 4)
Deaf Broadway launches ASL version of ‘Company’
