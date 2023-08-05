Before taking the stage as Bobby in “Stephen Sondheim’s Company by Deaf Broadway,” Garrett Zuercher, shared how the all-deaf theater company began. The performance, held at Lincoln Center, was directed by “Only Murders in the Building” star James “Joey” Caverly. (August 5)
Deaf Broadway makes statement with ASL version of ‘Company’
