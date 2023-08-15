A strong tropical storm lashed central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds Tuesday, causing flooding and damaging buildings and paralyzing air and ground transportation while many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. (August 15)
Tropical storm makes landfall in Japan, bringing heavy rainfall
