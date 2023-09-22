Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the US mid-Atlantic coast according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to deliver heavy rain, flooding and high winds to communities across North Carolina and the Chesapeake Bay. (Sept. 22)
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
