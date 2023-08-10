Live updates: Maui wildfires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Lorenzen no-hitter
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced

Across the U.S., municipal water systems and sewage treatment plants are at increasing risk of damage from floods and sea-level rise brought on in part or even wholly by climate change. (AP video by Brittany Peterson/Produced by Brittany Peterson)

Video

Mega storms threaten to flood wastewater plants

Across the U.S., municipal water systems and sewage treatment plants are at increasing risk of damage from floods and sea-level rise brought on in part or even wholly by climate change. (AP video by Brittany Peterson/Produced by Brittany Peterson)
 
Share