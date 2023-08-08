At least two people died, thousands of U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, and more than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power Monday as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern U.S. (Aug. 8)
Storms, lightning, hail cause havoc across eastern US
