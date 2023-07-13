Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone” is a sci-fi comedy following an unlikely trio trying to solve a government conspiracy, creating hilarious moments between co-stars Teyonah Parris, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx; Parris recalls improvising with Foxx for a scene that would later make it into the film’s final edit. (July 13)
‘They Cloned Tyrone’ stars chat about the scene that made them break character
