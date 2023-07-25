Here’s the latest for Tuesday, July 25th: Judge blocks Biden policy limiting asylum for migrants; UPS reaches tentative contract with unionized workers; Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients sentenced; SAG-AFTRA holds star-studded rally.
AP Top Stories July 25 P
Here’s the latest for Tuesday, July 25th: Judge blocks Biden policy limiting asylum for migrants; UPS reaches tentative contract with unionized workers; Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients sentenced; SAG-AFTRA holds star-studded rally.