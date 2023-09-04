The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when the current contract ends Sept. 14. (Sept. 4) (AP video: Mike Householder)
Strike looming as mid-September deadline nears for contract talks between UAW, Detroit automakers
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when the current contract ends Sept. 14. (Sept. 4) (AP video: Mike Householder)