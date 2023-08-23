GOP debate: How to watch
Tropical Storm Harold
Terry McLaurin’s injury
Trump to surrender
Serena Williams welcomes second child

Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen led a rousing rally for striking Hollywood actors and screenwriters, with speeches outside Disney’s Burbank, Calif. headquarters celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large. (Aug. 22)

Video

Sheen, Washington rally striking Hollywood writers, actors

Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen led a rousing rally for striking Hollywood actors and screenwriters, with speeches outside Disney’s Burbank, Calif. headquarters celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large. (Aug. 22)
 
Share