Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen led a rousing rally for striking Hollywood actors and screenwriters, with speeches outside Disney’s Burbank, Calif. headquarters celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large. (Aug. 22)
Sheen, Washington rally striking Hollywood writers, actors
