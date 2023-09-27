ShowBiz Minute: Strike, Versace, Loren

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios; Donatella Versace slams Italian government’s anti-gay policies from La Scala stage; Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: “Thanks for all the affection, I’m better,” just need rest. (Sept. 27)
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios; Donatella Versace slams Italian government’s anti-gay policies from La Scala stage; Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: “Thanks for all the affection, I’m better,” just need rest. (Sept. 27)