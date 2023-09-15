A small percentage of the UAW’s 146,000 members walked off the job Friday at three factories belonging to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, but experts say the effects of protracted strike could soon reach consumers. (Sept. 15) (AP video: Mark Vancleave, Mike Householder)
Wages and competitiveness at stake as auto workers strike
A small percentage of the UAW’s 146,000 members walked off the job Friday at three factories belonging to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, but experts say the effects of protracted strike could soon reach consumers. (Sept. 15) (AP video: Mark Vancleave, Mike Householder)