It’s been more than 100 days since members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working – and more than a month since the actors’ union joined them. The financial ripples that the strikes have caused are too wide-reaching to count, making it difficult to find a corner of the Los Angeles economy that has entirely escaped the reverberations. (Aug. 28)
Industries hurt by Hollywood strikes spread beyond entertainment
