The United Auto Workers union expanded strikes against Detroit automakers, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan (Sept. 29)(AP video: Mike Householder and Melissa Winder)
United Auto Workers strike spreads as 7,000 more workers hit pickets against Detroit’s carmakers
