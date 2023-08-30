“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston called on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to return to negotiations with screen actors on Tuesday while picketing outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the “Breaking Bad” universe at in an effort to energize picket lines more than a month after members of SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers. (Aug. 29)
‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite on picket lines outside Sony Pictures Studios
