As the SAG-AFTRA contract quickly approaches its midnight deadline, actors like Sally Field and Lake Bell are standing by and preparing for a potential union strike. The two actors spoke with The Associated Press at the Women in Film (WIF) hosted screening of the 1979 pro-union film ‘Norma Rae.’ The screening is a part of the WIF’s screening series in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary.
Sally Field, Lake Bell on a potential SAG-AFTRA strike
