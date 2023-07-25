Toronto International Film Festival unveils a starry lineup — and hopes the strike ends by September; Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town'=" rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy; Jack Black calls artificial intelligence an “existential threat” while picketing outside of Paramount. (July 25)
ShowBiz Minute: TIFF, Aldean, Black
Toronto International Film Festival unveils a starry lineup — and hopes the strike ends by September; Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town'=" rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy; Jack Black calls artificial intelligence an “existential threat” while picketing outside of Paramount. (July 25)