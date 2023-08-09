Hollywood writers strike matches the 100-day mark of the last strike in 2007-2008

The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. The milestone comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters. (August 9)
