Jake Johnson on streamers, business: ‘It’s not about the art’

Before actors joined striking Hollywood writers in the middle of July, Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, promoting season 2 of “Minx,” reflected on the ways in which their own experience last year foreshadowed what was to come. HBO Max announced in December that “Minx” was one of dozens of shows that was effectively wiped from existence for U.S. viewers. But it wasn’t long before the series was picked up by Starz for a second season. This interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.