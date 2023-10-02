Fire erupts in a police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Egyptian authorities say a huge fire has broken out in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people. They say the blaze ripped through the multistory police headquarters on Monday in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. Most of the injured suffered from breathing difficulties. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Reports say firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.