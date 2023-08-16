Trump indictment: Live updates
Lionel Messi
DeSantis and Disney
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Maui fires latest

Hidetora Hanada, Colorado State’s newest defensive lineman, was an amateur sumo wrestler back in Japan. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hanada rose up the ranks to become a Yokozuna, or grand champion. Instead of developing the career in what is considered Japan’s national sport, the 21-year-old decided to chase his dream of playing American football. (August 16)

Video

Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream

Hidetora Hanada, Colorado State’s newest defensive lineman, was an amateur sumo wrestler back in Japan. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hanada rose up the ranks to become a Yokozuna, or grand champion. Instead of developing the career in what is considered Japan’s national sport, the 21-year-old decided to chase his dream of playing American football. (August 16)
 
Share