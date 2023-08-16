Hidetora Hanada, Colorado State’s newest defensive lineman, was an amateur sumo wrestler back in Japan. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hanada rose up the ranks to become a Yokozuna, or grand champion. Instead of developing the career in what is considered Japan’s national sport, the 21-year-old decided to chase his dream of playing American football. (August 16)
Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream
