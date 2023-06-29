President Joe Biden says he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmation action in college admissions. Biden says justices unraveled “decades of precedent.” (June 29)
Biden: Colleges not let high court have ‘last word’
