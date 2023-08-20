Sweden’s wine industry is flourishing, driven by warming temperatures due to climate change and new varieties of grapes suited to this region. As drought, heatwaves and other extreme weather events hurt traditional wine growing regions, Sweden sees some benefits from this climatic change. (August 20) (AP video/David Keyton)
Warming world sparks Sweden’s wine revolution
Sweden’s wine industry is flourishing, driven by warming temperatures due to climate change and new varieties of grapes suited to this region. As drought, heatwaves and other extreme weather events hurt traditional wine growing regions, Sweden sees some benefits from this climatic change. (August 20) (AP video/David Keyton)