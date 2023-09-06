Joe Jonas divorce
Tropical Storm Lee
Enrique Tarrio sentenced
AP Top 25 Poll
Mitch McConnell

White Helmets volunteers and journalists took shelter from heavy shelling in an opposition-held region in northern Syria on Tuesday. The volunteer group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, suggested in a social media post they were deliberately targeted, but the Associated Press has been unable to verify their claim. (Sep. 6)

Video

Reporters, rescuers dodge heavy shelling in Syria

White Helmets volunteers and journalists took shelter from heavy shelling in an opposition-held region in northern Syria on Tuesday. The volunteer group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, suggested in a social media post they were deliberately targeted, but the Associated Press has been unable to verify their claim. (Sep. 6)
 
Share