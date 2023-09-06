White Helmets volunteers and journalists took shelter from heavy shelling in an opposition-held region in northern Syria on Tuesday. The volunteer group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, suggested in a social media post they were deliberately targeted, but the Associated Press has been unable to verify their claim. (Sep. 6)
Reporters, rescuers dodge heavy shelling in Syria
White Helmets volunteers and journalists took shelter from heavy shelling in an opposition-held region in northern Syria on Tuesday. The volunteer group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, suggested in a social media post they were deliberately targeted, but the Associated Press has been unable to verify their claim. (Sep. 6)