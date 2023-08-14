Afghan women and girls are barred from virtually every aspect of public life with the Taliban entrenched in the country after two years of rule. (Aug. 14/AP video shot by Mohammadd Habib Rahmani, Reddiquallah Alizai, Omid Haqjo)
Afghanistan’s women and girls pay price after 2 years of Taliban rule
Afghan women and girls are barred from virtually every aspect of public life with the Taliban entrenched in the country after two years of rule. (Aug. 14/AP video shot by Mohammadd Habib Rahmani, Reddiquallah Alizai, Omid Haqjo)