It’s a long way from the Estonian capital Tallinn to the capital of European fashion - Paris. To represent that journey two fashion designers have organised a 100-kilometre catwalk show across Estonia. (July 11) (AP video: Kostya Manenkov)
Estonian designers stage 62-mile fashion show
It’s a long way from the Estonian capital Tallinn to the capital of European fashion - Paris. To represent that journey two fashion designers have organised a 100-kilometre catwalk show across Estonia. (July 11) (AP video: Kostya Manenkov)