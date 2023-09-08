Body-camera video obtained by the AP shows one of the nation’s top federal drug prosecutors offering police his business card in an apparent attempt to leverage his position during his arrest in a DUI crash. (Sept. 8) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Prosecutor Offers Business Card in DUI Crash
Body-camera video obtained by the AP shows one of the nation’s top federal drug prosecutors offering police his business card in an apparent attempt to leverage his position during his arrest in a DUI crash. (Sept. 8) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)