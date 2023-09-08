US Open semifinal
Danny Masterson sentenced
NFL Week 1
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee

Body-camera video obtained by the AP shows one of the nation’s top federal drug prosecutors offering police his business card in an apparent attempt to leverage his position during his arrest in a DUI crash. (Sept. 8) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)

Video

Prosecutor Offers Business Card in DUI Crash

Body-camera video obtained by the AP shows one of the nation’s top federal drug prosecutors offering police his business card in an apparent attempt to leverage his position during his arrest in a DUI crash. (Sept. 8) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
 
Share