Director Kevin Casanova Abrams on creating a multidimensional story about a young, undocumented teen

Mexican-American director Kevin Casanova Abrams hopes that audiences will be able to think of “Marisol” when they see future headlines surrounding immigration in the news cycle. The indie drama follows a 17-year-old high schooler named Marisol Rivera living in Texas. She’s a star-student headed to university until a night out with friends leads her to be falsely accused of a crime, discover she’s undocumented and forces her on the run. (Oct. 4).