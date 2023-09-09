Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted

Updates: Morocco earthquake
The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge. It also prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request. (Sept. 9)

