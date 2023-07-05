A funeral was held for a Palestinian teenager who was killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank. It happened as Israel withdrew its troops, but warned that its most intense military operation in the occupied territory in nearly two decades was not a one-off. (July 5) (AP Video/Immad Isseid)
Funeral for Palestinian teen killed in Jenin raid
