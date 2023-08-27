AP Top Stories Aug. 26 P

Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head

Here’s the latest for Saturday, August 26th: Bob Barker dies at 99; Thousands convene for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration; Boston shooting wounds at least 7; Four astronauts rocket toward the International Space Station.

