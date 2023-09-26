David McCallum, star of hit TV series “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “NCIS,” dies at 90; Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams; Writers strike is not over yet with key votes remaining on deal. (Sept. 26)
ShowBiz Minute: McCallum, Williams, Strike
