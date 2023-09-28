Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends; Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease; Quincy Jones is State Department’s first Peace Through Music Award as part of new diplomacy push. (Sept. 28)
ShowBiz Minute: Strike, Springsteen, Jones
